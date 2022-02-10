CHEYENNE — Several current and former employees of the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office took the witness stand Wednesday to defend against wide-ranging allegations against DA Leigh Anne Manlove.
Each of the witnesses called Wednesday denied that they had ever seen Manlove act unprofessionally or in an abusive manner toward staff. Current and former staff denied that there was a pattern of public shaming, and they rejected the idea that the DA’s office was a toxic place to work.
One current employee said the toxic work culture had not involved Manlove and was caused by a group of former employees.
Formal charges filed by the Office of Bar Counsel last year with the Wyoming State Bar allege that Manlove mishandled the prosecution of cases in Laramie County and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment for employees of the district attorney’s office.
Following the hearing, which may last until Friday, a three-person panel chosen from the Bar’s full Board of Professional Responsibility will decide whether to recommend disciplinary measures against Manlove to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
On his first full day of calling witnesses, Manlove’s attorney, Stephen Melchior, called eight current and former employees of the Laramie County DA’s office.
Despite being in busy, high-stress positions, the six attorneys said they’d had overall pleasant experiences working in the office. These witnesses followed testimony Tuesday afternoon by two attorneys, one former and one current, who had largely similar things to say.
None who had moved on to other jobs said they left because of a toxic office environment or abuse from Manlove.
Jeff O’Holleran, who currently works in the office, said there were “a couple emails (Manlove) shot off” when she was angry that he wouldn’t have sent, but nothing that rose to the level of being unprofessional.
Clay Kainer, an attorney in the office from April to December 2020, said he’d witnessed some of the group emails in which Manlove criticized attorneys for things they’d done.
Although “the workload was insane,” Kainer said he’d generally liked working with his colleagues at the DA’s office.
Melchior also called Lisa Riggs, who has worked as Manlove’s legal assistant since the beginning of her administration in January 2019. Riggs had previously worked for former Laramie County DA Scott Homar from 2011 to 2015.