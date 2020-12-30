PINEDALE — The Wyoming Supreme Court struck down Denbury Resources’ appeal on Dec. 4 challenging a court order to pay another helium company many millions of dollars.
The Supreme Court opinion upholds rulings by 9th District Court Judge Marv Tyler, who ordered Denbury to pay $35,199,276.79 to APMTG in damages and interest for undelivered helium.
Writing for the court, Justice Keith Kautz said they also did not agree with Denbury’s arguments that two separate “force majeure” events at the Riley Ridge plant made it impossible for Denbury to provide helium to APMTG Helium as contracted.
APMTG filed the civil suit in 9th District Court against Denbury for breach of contract and breach of implied good faith, records show.
Denbury agreed it did not deliver as contracted but claimed the reasons were beyond their control – “the failure of its contractor to complete its natural gas processing plant and the ongoing failure of its supply wells due to sulfur deposition plugging the wellbores.”
Although both events were catastrophic for Denbury, Judge Tyler ruled, and Wyoming Supreme Court justices agreed, that Denbury could have prevented both by exercising “reasonable care and diligence.”
Both agreed that Denbury could only justify 36 days of “nonperformance” due to force majeure, an event out of the operator’s control.
The helium plant’s troubled history began before Denbury Resources came on the scene.
In 2009, then majority and minority owners Cimarex Energy Co. and Riley Ridge LLC contracted with APMTG to deliver helium and the owners would design, build and operate the Riley Ridge natural gas processing plant, according to court records.
APMTG would design, build and operate its own processing plant and buy 200 million cubic feet of helium the first and second years, then 400 mcf in following years. Cimarex and Riley Ridge LLC would expand the Riley Ridge plant by the third year. If they failed to deliver, they would have to pay APMTG $8 million a year. Total liquidated damages could not exceed APMTG’s plant construction estimate of $38.6 million to $42.9 million.
APMTG expected helium delivery on Dec. 1, 2010, and required it by Dec. 1, 2011 “absent delays caused by a force majeure.”
Many financial details were sealed in the District Court proceedings but the Supreme Court will not seal records so the appeal record was remanded to District Court for both parties to request limited confidentiality.
In 2010, Cimarex hired BCCK Inc. to design and build a “turnkey” Riley Ridge facility. That July, Denbury bought out Riley Ridge LLC and a year later bought Cimarex’s interest, officially taking over BCCK’s design and construction. In 2011, Denbury told APMTG the plant’s construction was delayed. In January 2012, Denbury fired BCCK after finding its work below industry standards. In November 2012, Denbury notified APMTG of “force majeure” under terms of agreement that included performance failure by contractors.
“Denbury has discovered through plant inspections by third-party consultants who were hired to prepare for startup and commissioning … that there remained major uncompleted work at the plant. … The plant was not even close to being in a condition for operations” that satisfied operational safety or regulatory compliance, the company stated.
With a stream of “corrosive and toxic, hazardous constituents” anticipated while processing helium and necessary alarm and emergency systems not even in the design, Denbury started hiring others to redesign, refurbish and revise equipment to start up by July 1, 2013, it said.
APMTG balked and billed Denbury $8 million for failing to deliver helium the first year as contracted.
In April 2013, APMTG and Denbury revised their feedgas contract; Denbury agreed to pay $8 million and $1.1 million for APMTG’s operating expenses. Another contract required Denbury to begin delivering helium by Aug. 1, 2013 at 200 mcf for three years and 400 mcf thereafter with an $8-million damages cap.
Denbury was to expand Riley Ridge by Jan. 1, 2017, which was designed around five wells. Two – the 10-14 and 17-34 – were drilled in 1981 and were to be supply wells. Cimarex drilled 20-14 in 2008-2009 and Denbury drilled 16-24 and 16-31 in 2013-2014.
Both Cimarex and Denbury knew of Exxon’s serious sulfur problems at Shute Creek “and anticipated (wells) could be treated with chemical solvents or a coil tubing (CT) operation,” Justice Kautz noted.