GILLETTE (WNE) —
The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an incident from Sunday morning in which two police officers shot and killed a 22-year-old man, Ismael Trinidad Montes, who was allegedly resisting arrest and charged officers with a “large edged weapon.”
The incident began when officers received a call at about 7 a.m. Sunday from an unidentified person requesting an unwanted person be removed from their home in the 500 block of Church Avenue.
When officers arrived, Montes was allegedly armed with a “large edged weapon” and refused multiple requests from officers to drop it, according to a police statement.
Officers used two “less lethal” options, which were not specified, to restrain him, but neither worked. Montes then retreated further inside the home as officers continued trying to disarm him. At that point, he allegedly charged and swung the weapons at officers, according to the statement.
Two officers then shot Montes, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Monday morning, it was unclear how many officers responded to the call or how many shots were fired at the man.
EMS responded to the scene and lifesaving measures were performed before Montes was pronounced dead.
One officer was treated for minor injuries, according to the statement. Those injuries were not detailed.
Both officers are on paid administrative leave while the investigation takes place.