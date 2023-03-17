CASPER — Fewer people died in Wyoming in 2022, but COVID-19 remained among the leading causes of death, new data shows.
The Wyoming Department of Health released its preliminary annual vital statistics data this week, documenting a significant decline of more than 675 deaths last year. Death certificates showed 5,886 people died in Wyoming in 2022.
The decline marked a departure from the sharp increases the state experienced in both 2020 and 2021 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, deaths in Wyoming still sit above the state’s pre-pandemic baseline, in part because of the continued presence of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic was a factor behind the sharply increased recorded deaths we saw in 2020 and 2021,” said Guy Beaudoin, the deputy state registrar of the Department of Health’s Vital Statistics Services, in a news release. “The numbers are still higher than we would have expected before the pandemic, but may be beginning to return to a more normal state.”
For years, the Department of Health has tracked a slow rise in the number of deaths in Wyoming, which it has largely attributed to the aging of the state’s population. From 2009 to 2019,Wyoming’s annual deaths gradually increased from around 4,275 to 5,122.
But during the pandemic, Wyoming recorded a sharp spike in deaths that peaked at more than 6,500 deaths in 2021.
According to Department of Health data, more than 2,000 people have died of COVID-related illness, which includes deaths where the disease was a primary or contributing factor, since the pandemic began in 2020. That includes 33 COVID-related deaths so far this year.
COVID-19 was the fifth-leading cause of death last year, following heart disease, cancer, accidents and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, commonly referred to as COPD.
In 2020 and 2021, COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in Wyoming. While the disease is still a top cause of mortality in the state, it accounts for only a fraction of deaths.