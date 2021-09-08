SHERIDAN — The deaths of 21 more Wyoming residents have been tied to the coronavirus, bringing the number of fatalities blamed on the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming to 879.
The Wyoming Department of Health announced Tuesday that the deaths occurred in August and early September.
Victims included three Fremont County residents, two women and one man, three Campbell County residents, two women and one man, and three Park County residents, two men and one woman.
Other victims included two Albany County men, two Carbon County men, one Converse County man, two Laramie County women, a Natrona County man, a Sheridan County woman, two Sweetwater County men and a Uinta County woman.
The announcement of the deaths came as the department’s numbers showed a decline of 621 in active coronavirus cases in Wyoming.