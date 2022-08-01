Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CASPER — A Republican gubernatorial challenger asked a fellow candidate to drop out of the race after alleging during a Thursday debate at Central Wyoming College that he did not meet residency requirements.

Veterinarian and serial political candidate Rex Rammell used his closing statement to accuse retired Marine Brent Bien of not meeting state constitutional requirements needed to hold the office of governor. The two are challenging Gov. Mark Gordon for the seat in next month’s Republican primary.

