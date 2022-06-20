CHEYENNE — With Democrats running for elected office in Wyoming recognizing that they are in the political minority in the state, some candidates told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle they are helping to provide a necessary balance in perspective and policy.
“Monoculture isn’t good in horticulture or in politics,” said Ken Chestek, Democratic candidate for House District 13 in Laramie. “If the Republicans didn’t have some Democrats to bounce ideas off of, and to test them out and challenge them a little bit, they would make much worse decisions. So, in order to get a good decision on anything, you need to have all points of view to consider.”
There are three Democrats seeking the U.S. House of Representative seat, the sole one for all of Wyoming. In total, there have been some 30 people in races for state offices in the 2022 election cycle.
Many will go without having to face a primary opponent come Aug. 16, but will have to win the majority of votes in a significantly red state. Wyoming was ranked the most Republican state in the nation after the 2020 election, according to the Cook Partisan Voting Index, which is calculated based on how strongly a U.S. congressional district or state leans toward a certain party.
Although former President Donald Trump lost the presidential election nationally, he won 69.94% of the votes in Wyoming. It’s the second-highest percentage win of a state by a presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Albany and Teton County remained blue in the latest presidential election and still hold the majority of Democratic state legislators within Wyoming. Among the 90 seats in the 66th Wyoming Legislature, there were nine lawmakers who identified as Democrats, seven of whom were from the two blue counties.
“One-party rule is not good anywhere in the world, let alone in Wyoming. Diversity of viewpoints is important,” said Rep. Mike Yin, D-Jackson, who is seeking re-election. “And I’ve heard even some of the most conservative Republican voices say that diversity of opinions is important. Because otherwise you won’t know if you’re wrong or right, if there’s only one voice telling you what’s right.”
Currently no other Democrats are in statewide office. These include the positions of governor, state superintendent of public instruction, state treasurer and state auditor.
Candidates interviewed this week said this did not deter them, nor did it make their voice obsolete in the political scene. Yin has been in the House since 2019, and he said the idea that only Republicans can pass legislation because they hold the majority is incorrect.
One of the property tax refund programs passed in the 2022 budget session wouldn’t have existed without his bringing forward the amendment, and he said this proves the impact the minority has on the state.
Rep. Trey Sherwood, D-Laramie, said she sees many legislators working together on partisan issues, and strong two-party systems often achieve more meaningful results. She said after reflecting on her first term in the Legislature that dialogue and disagreement is healthy, especially if it means a better product for residents.
“I would love to see more Democrats elected; I’d love to see more moderates elected, so that we can continue to respectfully bring those different opinions to the table,” she told WTE. “So that what we pass as law is for the greater good.”
Despite seeing their role in politics as balancing figures, Democrats are still faced with winning over a vast pool of Republican registered voters.
Some candidates said they are not concerned there will not be a welcoming campaign environment.