CASPER — Between Veteran’s Park and the Healing Park on Conwell in Casper, a crowd filled the sidewalk. They were protesting on Saturday the recently leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion, which shows that the justices seem poised to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer.
Around 200 abortion rights demonstrators — children, parents, grandparents, students and friends — clutched cardboard signs and poster boards with slogans including “I marched for this 50 years ago,” “Stop the madness” and “Whose rights will be next?”
As they walked, they chanted “My body, my choice.” When they arrived at Conwell Street, they chanted, “Hey hey, ho ho, the patriarchy has got to go.” Some had protested for abortion rights decades ago, before protections under Roe existed. Some were looking toward their own futures, concerned about how a reversal could impact them — particularly in Wyoming, which has an abortion trigger ban in place.
Casper joined cities across the country with protests mirroring the “Bans off our Bodies” demonstration in Washington, D.C. The day of demonstration was coordinated by organizations like Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, Women’s March and MoveOn.
The Casper protest was organized by a group of about 20 local volunteers, many of whom also sit on the advisory committee for a clinic that plans to provide abortion services as well as family planning and other medical care when it opens in Casper next month.
In Wyoming, there were also rallies Saturday in Cheyenne and Lander. Smaller demonstrations also took place in Lander and Laramie soon after news of Roe’s potential reversal broke earlier this month.
Most demonstrators didn’t seem surprised by the implications of the leaked draft opinion, which shows that justices seem poised to overturn Roe.
Carolyn Logan, who remembers the first Roe decision, said she thought of that possibility back in 2016.
“I began to think that it would be a likelihood when Trump was elected,” she said.
Logan was standing with her small, white dog on a street corner at the intersection of Poplar Street and CY Avenue before the march. She was there with about 20 other people, about half of whom had gathered on the opposite corner. She was glad at least that there were people who were willing to come out and protest for abortion rights, she said.
Even though protections around abortion access under Roe v. Wade have been around since 1973, making them seem permanent, they have always been somewhat precarious. States across the nation have chipped away at abortion rights over the years, making the service almost inaccessible to some.
Texas passed a law earlier this year, for example, that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
Many rural states, like Wyoming, just don’t have many abortion services in the first place. People in Wyoming already travel out of state to access abortion, given there is only one clinic in Jackson that now offers the service.
Many of the older protesters said they were angry to find themselves advocating again for rights they thought had been won back in 1973.
“This whole thing is crazy,” said Casper resident and Navy veteran Janiece Dunlap, who marched in pro-abortion rights protests in Los Angeles and Cleveland half a century ago.
She sat in a camp chair at Poplar and CY intersection earlier in the day, a female gender symbol painted in red on her cheek, holding a sign across her lap. Her granddaughter Aurora Heuer stood behind her.
She said she “was enraged” when she learned about the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion last week.
“It’s about more than just abortion,” she said.
Even though the Roe v. Wade decision is supposed to only affect abortion rights, people have said previously and throughout the demonstration that they’re concerned a reversal of Roe would create precedent for the erosion of other rights — like those around marriage and contraception.
Heuer had a sign with hearts and a coat hanger drawn on it in colored marker. A number of demonstrators throughout the day were carrying signs illustrated with coat hangers, which has emerged as a symbol of dangerous abortions performed when access to abortion services is limited or illegal.
Jodi May, Heuer’s aunt, was also sitting in a camp chair on the same street corner. She was “just appalled” when she heard about the leaked opinion last week, she said.
“My main opinion is that body autonomy is black and white,” she said.
Though she wasn’t completely surprised at the leaked draft, Michaela Wallace said she felt shocked that “this is actually happening.”
While the leaked opinion is not final, and an official decision is not expected to be released until June, most protesters said it made them certain Roe would be overturned.