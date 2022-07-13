Montana’s state-run psychiatric hospital lost federal funding this spring following staff complaints about lax COVID-19 protocols, which investigators suggested might have contributed to three patient deaths.
While housing about half as many patients, the Wyoming State Hospital also had three patients die from COVID-19, according to reports. Despite a higher COVID-19 death rate, Wyoming’s hospital has not drawn a similar level of criticism. State officials defend the facility’s pandemic protocols as sound.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, the Evanston facility has averaged 70-90 patients at any given time. All three deaths occurred during the surge of the Delta variant in fall 2021.
That total is higher than what’s been reported by other psychiatric hospitals in more populous Mountain West states. Skepticism about reporting practices in other states emerged after Colorado reported only one COVID-19-related patient death, while psychiatric hospitals in Utah, Idaho and New Mexico reported none, according to The Mountain West News Bureau.
Kim Deti, spokeswoman for the Wyoming Department of Health, told WyoFile in an email that “that trying to make direct comparisons and interpret those comparisons based on case counts or number of deaths is likely not simple or meaningful because all kinds of factors can vary greatly from location to location such as reporting and testing.”
“I know we have a very robust and continuing testing program,” she wrote. “I don’t know whether that’s true in other states.”
Andi Summerville, executive director of the Wyoming Association of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Centers, told WyoFile she’s heard nothing that would suggest WSH has had anything like the COVID-19 issues that plagued the Montana State Hospital.
WSH has in fact been “very cautious with their Covid (sic) protocol,” the director of one of Wyoming’s two patient advocacy organizations told WyoFile.
“We have had no issues,” Wyoming Guardian Corporation Executive Director Emily Smith wrote in an email.
Guidelines and funding
Federal law gives explicit authority and funding to groups like Wyoming Guardian Corporation to investigate cases of abuse and neglect at psychiatric facilities.
Wyoming’s other patient advocacy group, Protection & Advocacy System Inc., is currently suing WSH, alleging that phone contact with patients has been illegally hampered since the start of the pandemic.
Representatives of P&A did not respond to emails requesting comment regarding the adequacy of WSH’s COVID-19 protocols.
The organization has not made any allegations in its lawsuit regarding a lax approach to the pandemic.
WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.