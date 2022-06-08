CHEYENNE — A local company that calls itself a digital asset bank sued the nation’s central bank over its delay in approving an application to set up a master account with the Federal Reserve. Such an account could make it easier and cheaper to do business.
The Cheyenne-based company is now called Custodia Bank and went by the name Avanti Bank and Trust when it was founded in 2020 by Caitlin Long. For about 19 months, it has been seeking to get a Fed master account so that it can directly access the central bank without going through a third-party intermediary financial institution.
“Through this lawsuit, Custodia seeks to ensure that its Federal Reserve master account application receives the fair dealing and due process guaranteed to it by both federal statute and the U.S. Constitution,” wrote a spokesperson. “Custodia has satisfied every rule applicable to it, and has gone beyond by applying to become a Fed member bank.”
Custodia declined further comment on the record.
This is one of many cryptocurrency-related companies with a link to Wyoming. None of the members of the state’s congressional delegation would comment. In a separate move, crypto fan Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said Tuesday she introduced new legislation with a Democratic senator that they said would make it easier to start new crypto products while also protecting consumers. “Wyoming has gone to great lengths to lead the nation in digital asset regulation, and I want to bring that success to the federal level,” Lummis said in a statement.
Custodia filed suit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Wyoming against the Fed’s board of governors and the Kansas City Fed. Just like Lummis, the company pointed to Wyoming’s efforts to lure crypto operations. It contends such actions are being stymied by Fed inaction.
The bank called “its chartering state of Wyoming a nationwide leader in developing charters tailored for banking in the digital asset industry.” Such “efforts, however, are stalemated by Defendants’ unexplained and indefensible refusal to act upon Custodia’s application,” the company alleged.
The legal complaint asked the court to require the central bank to “promptly provide a decision on the application and articulate the reasons for the decision” and “the standards.”
Custodia alleged that the Fed’s process has been secretive and has the effect of benefiting incumbent financial institutions, some of which are represented by the Kansas City Fed’s board. The delay “eliminates much of the competitive benefit that Custodia would enjoy from using the charter that Wyoming granted it, thus benefiting existing and entrenched competitors and ignoring Wyoming’s sovereignty as a state.”
The Fed in Washington declined to comment on the record. The Kansas City Fed simply declined to comment.