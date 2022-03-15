CHEYENNE — In a formal report filed Friday, a panel charged with recommending disciplinary action against Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove reiterated its support for her disbarment.
The 61-page document describes what it called a “broad range ... of misconduct” by Manlove. It was filed with the Wyoming Supreme Court, which oversees the Wyoming State Bar and its Board of Professional Responsibility. The BPR is the hearing body for attorney discipline in the state.
“Ms. Manlove’s course of conduct clearly demonstrates that she does not understand the most fundamental legal doctrines or procedures, and such conduct caused serious injury to the administration of criminal justice” in Laramie County, the report said.
The district attorney “engaged in a pattern of neglect,” and she “improperly withheld material information and submitted false reasons for declining to charge cases,” the document continued. The report also recommended Manlove be required to pay an administrative fee of $3,000 and reimburse the State Bar for costs related to her disciplinary proceedings.
Following the conclusion of a seven-day disciplinary hearing, the panel announced Feb. 11 that it would recommend Manlove be disbarred, or lose her ability to practice law in Wyoming, for violating six rules of professional conduct for attorneys in the state.
These rules were found to be: Rule 1.1, duty of competence; 1.3, duty of diligence; 3.3(a), duty of candor to the tribunal.