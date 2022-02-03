CHEYENNE — A disciplinary hearing in the case of Laramie County District Attorney Leigh Anne Manlove began Wednesday, with much of the first day’s testimony focused on the alleged environment within Manlove’s office and the motivations behind judges sending a letter of concern to the Wyoming State Bar.
Formal charges filed last year with the State Bar allege that Manlove mishandled the prosecution of cases in Laramie County and inappropriately dismissed certain cases, and that she created a hostile work environment for employees of the district attorney’s office.
Following the hearing, which may last until Feb. 11, a three-person panel chosen from the Bar’s full Board of Professional Responsibility will decide whether to recommend disciplinary measures against Manlove to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
The morning began with opening statements by Special Bar Counsel Weston W. Reeves and Manlove’s attorney, Stephen Melchior. Laramie County District Court Judges Steven Sharpe and Catherine Rogers were the first two witnesses called. Cameron Geeting, a former prosecuting attorney in Manlove’s office, began testifying after they were done and will continue Thursday morning.
The hearing will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday in the Wyoming Ballroom at Little America Hotel and Resort, 2800 W. Lincolnway.
Reeves said his office bringing the formal charges against Manlove was not an argument against prosecutorial discretion, or the ability of a prosecuting attorney to make decisions about which cases they decide to charge. Reeves said the disciplinary proceedings were about Manlove’s failure to provide competent service to her clients.
Special Bar Counsel described Manlove’s office as operating with about half the number of attorneys it should have, saying a chaotic and abusive work environment fostered by Manlove had caused many qualified attorneys to leave. He also alleged a failure of Manlove’s office to retrieve evidence for cases he said her office had access to, causing the dismissal of at least one case involving violent charges.
Reeves mentioned a couple of specific cases, including the Andrew Weaver case, in which a failure to file charges caused Weaver to be released from jail. Weaver killed two adults and injured two teenagers in a shooting within days of his release.
In his opening statement, Melchior said every prosecutor’s office is busy, and that one-third of crime taken to court in the state of Wyoming is prosecuted in Laramie County. He said it would become clear that there were a couple of “primary complainers” who ended up causing problems for the district attorney’s office.
Manlove, he said, was just trying to better utilize the resources she was given. In a Wednesday news release, she described this as a “conservative, belt tightening approach” opposed by Bar Counsel Mark Gifford, who she and Melchior have accused of going after her, in part, because she said publicly she would not enforce a Laramie County mask mandate.
Melchior alleged that after a petition filed with the Supreme Court by Gifford to suspend Manlove’s law license was denied, Gifford’s office began a campaign to remove her from office. Gifford and Laramie County judges didn’t like the way Manlove was running her office, following a public announcement that she would not prosecute certain categories of cases because of budget cuts to her office by the state, he said.
Melchior said that in an effort to correct behavior they didn’t like — which included a December 2020 letter signed by all seven Laramie County district and circuit court judges to the Bar — these judges, as members of the judicial branch, were attempting to police the behavior of Manlove, a member of the executive branch. These efforts, Melchior argued, were “clear breaches of constitutional boundaries” and a separation-of-powers issue.
He alleged sexism also may have played a part, saying that sometimes Manlove had said things that may have been accepted coming from a man.
Melchior also revealed a kind of “intervention” had been attempted in November 2020, in which former Gov. Dave Freudenthal and former Cheyenne attorney Jack Speight visited Manlove at her home and spoke with her about apparent issues within her office.
District court judges testify
Judge Sharpe was the first witness called by Reeves, followed by Judge Rogers. Both testified that they’d voted for Manlove and were not apprehensive — or, in Rogers’ case, was “thrilled” — about the idea of Manlove becoming district attorney.
The two judges described hearing about abusive and unprofessional behavior by Manlove within her office. Rogers said Caitlin Harper, a former deputy district attorney, came to her multiple times seeking solace and guidance about how to deal with “toxic” and “erratic” behavior by Manlove, including alleged incidents in which Manlove had thrown a phone against a wall, shattering it, and publicly cursed at or berated her employees.
Rogers said she decided to reach out to Gifford to see if there was a way to help Manlove, who she said had gone through a difficult time in the preceding months: the district attorney had recently lost her father, former Laramie County District Judge Ed Grant; and Manlove’s best friend and colleague, Angela Dougherty, had died suddenly of an aneurysm inside the DA’s office. Gifford organized the meeting between Freudenthal, Speight and Manlove.