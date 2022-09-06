EVANSTON — “During COVID, when my two children were attending school online, I began to realize just how much of an impact technology has on children,” Dr. Lisa Strohman said at the beginning of her presentation at Davis Middle School the evening of Aug. 23. “I’m not against technology — I use it — but there is appropriate use and there is inappropriate use.”
Dr. Strohman was invited by Uinta County School District No. 1 and its Project AWARE Program to give a presentation titled “Parenting in a Tech Addicted World” first to middle and high school students during the day, and then to parents and family during the evening.
Strohman is a clinical psychologist who established Digital Citizen Academy to proactively prevent and educate students, educators and parents on the issues resulting from technology use. She currently has a private practice in Scottsdale, Arizona, and lives in Kave Creek, Arizona.
While in graduate school, Strohman worked with the FBI Honors Internship Program and eventually practiced law for a time before deciding that psychology was her strongest calling. Her area of specialty in psychology is to work with tweens, teens and adults who are suffering the adverse effects of technology overuse.
Strohman is the author of two books: “Unplug: Raising Kids in a Technology Addicted World” and, more recently, “Digital Distress: Growing Up Online” co-authored with Melissa J. Westendorf.
“We used to have a more stable environment influencing our children, family, school, church,” Strohman said, “and then 10 years ago, technology boomed and our kids are now being influenced by strangers.”
As an example of the effects of tech on family relationships, Strohman showed a video that demonstrated some negatives of technology use.