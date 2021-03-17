DOUGLAS — The city of Douglas last week charged the Douglas Budget $37.60 for a copy of City Administrator Jonathan Teichert’s contract, a public document. Later, the newspaper was ironically charged $27.10 for a copy of the 2015 resolution that sets the fee structure for public documents and research cost.
Budget News Editor Cinthia Stimson formally requested the contract via email from City Clerk Chaz Schumacher March 5. Stimson then received a city “Public Records Request Form,” in which she had to state her company affiliation, contact details and why she wanted the information.
Upon learning Stimson was being charged for a public document, Douglas Budget Publisher Matt Adelman requested the resolution, at which point he was charged to obtain a copy, which arrived 24 hours after he paid the fees.
The resolution setting the public documents and retrieval charge was passed in 2015, however Adelman, who’s been publisher of the Budget since 1994, said, to his knowledge, no public entity in Converse County has ever charged for public documents until now.
Considering this was the first time the Budget’s been charged for public documents, Adelman suspects there’s a connection to the charge and recent articles on city administration’s rate change proposal.
“If not, it’s a very interesting coincidence,” he said.
The Budget paid for Teichert’s contract and the resolution March 11 and requested it be delivered within 24 hours.
At 2 p.m. Tuesday, five days after Adelman paid the fees, the Budget was emailed Teichert’s 2018-2020 contract and addendum, but not his 2020-21 contract.
Mayor Rene Kemper said she was aware the city could charge for public documents, but wasn’t familiar with the resolution set in 2015, as she wasn’t on the council then.
“I know some cities get inundated for requests and it takes a lot of staff time,” she said.
However Kemper said she wasn’t familiar enough with the situation to make a statement on the Budget’s $37.60 and $27.10 fees for public documents.