DOUGLAS — The hiring practices of the Converse County School District No. 1 board and its selection of a person in gender transition to teach middle school students drew fire during the board’s last meeting. CCSD#1 Superintendent Paige Fenton Hughes confirmed that the district recently hired quite a few new teachers, including a new Douglas Middle School band teacher.  The teacher’s name has not been released. 

“As required by law, the applicants selected for these positions were the best applicants. We don’t inquire into sexual orientation. We are required by law to hire the best applicant without regard to gender,” Hughes said in a statement from the school district. 

