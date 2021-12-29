DOUGLAS (WNE) — A seven-year veteran officer of the Douglas Police Department was found dead Sunday evening.
The DPD announced officer Michael Ableman had passed away on its social media page but did not provide any details and said no further information would be released out of respect for the family. DPD Chief Todd Byerly confirmed the state Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to oversee the case because it involved an officer and an unattended death, but he noted no crime was suspected. Abelman worked for the DPD since June 2014 and had worked for the Casper Police Department from 2005-2014. He was 42 years old and was originally from Pueblo, Colorado.