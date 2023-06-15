BUFFALO — It was dark outside, but Dusty Kavitz could see the flameless fire.
Kavitz — who is based in the Buffalo office of the U.S Forest Service — was working with wildland firefighters in northern California in 2021 to fight the Dixie fire, one of the largest wildfires in American history.
He was surveying the fire looking for hotspots – warmer areas that could reignite with a shift in wind – when he spotted one invisible to the naked eye.
The catch? Kavitz was flying an unmanned aerial drone with infrared vision.
“I walked someone into a fire that they couldn’t see at night,” he said in early May, standing near Grouse Mountain surrounded by drones that the Forest Service uses for wildland firefighting and resource management work.
Kavitz is an unmanned aerial systems program manager with the Rocky Mountain Region of the Forest Service. He flies drones for a living and embodies the shift toward unmanned aviation and advanced technology that has spread rapidly through the agency in the past decade.
And on top of that, the Bighorn National Forest is on the cutting edge of using the new drone technology, with five qualified pilots in the forest and more to come.
Drones reduce risk, have ‘endless uses,’ and save taxpayers money, Kavitz said.
But the biggest advantage of drone use to fight fires and improve resource management is that it “reduces risk by taking manned aviation out of the air,” he said. For projects that don’t require a manned pilot to fly the route — such as for lighting certain backburns or evaluating streams in remote locations — drones can be used.
Take, for example, searching for hotspots. Kavitz said that sending 15 firefighters to search for hotspots could take the better part of an afternoon, whereas sending a drone with an infrared camera could be quicker and safer.
“The uses are endless,” Kavitz said. “This is an awesome tool to be able to hone in our data accuracy for resource management, to use in fire operations and for prescribed burns.”
And drones are cheaper to fly, saving taxpayer money. While each fully equipped American-made drone can cost up to $100,000, using a drone is much less expensive than flying a manned aircraft.
Still, Kavitz stressed that drones are merely a supplement to manned aviation.
“There is a necessity and need for manned aviation on almost every fire,” he said.