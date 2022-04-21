DUBOIS — Dubois has declined to back an effort to obtain Continental Divide Trail gateway community status, which advocates say would raise the town’s profile as an outdoor recreation destination and help connect CDT trail users with its services.
The Dubois Town Council on April 13 decided not to formally support the effort with a letter. The Wind River Visitors Council sought the letter as part of its application to secure the status, arguing Dubois would benefit from marketing itself as friendly to outdoor recreation and users of the nearby trail.
Council members cited stories of problematic hiker behavior in town establishments, raised worries the effort could lead to loss of multi-use trails and expressed displeasure with the timeline — those spearheading the effort hoped designation could be achieved by early May.
“We don’t live here so that people tell us what to do,” Mayor John Meyer said. “In fact if somebody wants to come in and tell us what to do, more than likely we show them the door very quickly.”
The town council can perhaps revisit the proposal, he said, but it needs to better understand the designation first. “So I just think that what I’m hearing is we need some more information to help us maybe change some minds.”
The body’s refusal to support the effort could spell its defeat. According to the Continental Divide Trail Coalition, which administers the gateway program, the town or county government of the community that is applying must approve the designation.
The Lander City Council took the opposite tack when the visitors council approached it with a similar request this spring, embracing the effort to apply for gateway designation for Lander and South Pass City (which is not a municipality). Fremont County, several agencies and individuals supported gateway status for all three communities.
If the CDTC anoints Lander/South Pass as gateway communities, they will join 19 towns along the 3,100-mile trail and three in Wyoming — Pinedale, Rawlins and Riverside/Encampment.
Most communities consider the status an achievement, citizen Beth Estes, remarked at the meeting.
“Are other communities looking at this as an honor to be designated as a gateway community, and Dubois is looking at it as a problem?” she asked. “Somehow it seems like that this should be an honor that we’re being designated, as opposed to us looking as though we don’t want this…”
The conflict underscores the state’s varied attitudes toward tourism, as some see the industry as a necessary piece of Wyoming’s economic diversification but others meet outdoor recreation proposals with skepticism.
The CDT hews close to the backbone of the Rocky Mountains from Canada to Mexico, with some 550 miles unfurling through Wyoming. Users include thru-hikers who tackle the entire length, as well as day hikers, mountain bikers, horseback riders and more.
Obtaining gateway status for the well-known route has long been on the Wind River Visitors Council’s wishlist, Executive Director Helen Wilson said. The trail cuts directly through South Pass and hugs close to Lander and Dubois as it wends through the Wind River Range. Considering the trail’s proximity, the designation “seems obvious.”
The WRVC has been coordinating the effort with the help of three University of Wyoming students in the Outdoor Recreation & Tourism Management program. The group seeks separate designations: one that lumps Lander with South Pass City and one for Dubois. It submitted applications in late March to the Continental Divide Trail Coalition — an organization that promotes, protects and advocates for the trail — with hope the communities will be designated before the students graduate in May.
A designation helps flag communities as friendly destinations with amenities for hikers. It also aims to engender trail support among locals, said Andrea Kurth, the CDTC’s gateway community program manager.
An estimated 600-700 people are expected to attempt thru-hikes this season, she said, and the activity is gaining popularity.
If designation is granted, the coalition partners with communities to give them a marketing boost. The CDTC also offers funding and networking opportunities, it says.