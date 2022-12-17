Judge Court gavel stock
Courtesy graphic |

TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan was sworn in as the newest judge for the Eighth Judicial District Court of Wyoming on Friday, Dec. 9. 

Buchanan served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2003 to 2013. He was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to serve the remainder of Secretary of State Ed Murray’s term after Murray’s resignation. Buchanan, who was then elected to a full term in 2018, ran for re-election in 2022.  He resigned last September to accept the judgeship position in Torrington. 

Recommended for you