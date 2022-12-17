TORRINGTON (WNE) — Former Wyoming Secretary of State Edward Buchanan was sworn in as the newest judge for the Eighth Judicial District Court of Wyoming on Friday, Dec. 9.
Buchanan served in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 2003 to 2013. He was appointed by Gov. Matt Mead to serve the remainder of Secretary of State Ed Murray’s term after Murray’s resignation. Buchanan, who was then elected to a full term in 2018, ran for re-election in 2022. He resigned last September to accept the judgeship position in Torrington.
During Buchanan’s swearing in ceremony, several members of the Wyoming judiciary and state government spoke on behalf of his suitability for the position, which was attended by Sen. John Barrasso and Gov. Mark Gordon.
“Winston Churchill said, ‘Sometimes men stumble on the truth. Most of them get up immediately, dust themselves off and hurry along. But a few of them stay and examine it,’” Gordon said. “That is what Ed does, he looks for the truth, he often finds it, sometimes he stumbles on it, but he is always consistent and wants to make sure he has the truth.”