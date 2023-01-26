3-24-22 budget2.jpg
Sen. Bo Biteman R-Parkman, speaks during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce lunch on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

CHEYENNE — Legislation that would influence instruction and supporting materials as public schools teach students about the U.S. Constitution, the Wyoming Constitution and “the study of and devotion to American institutions and ideals” was passed Wednesday morning out of the Senate Education Committee.

Lawmakers voted 4-1 in support of Senate File 130, with Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, voting no. He voiced concerns that the bill overstepped the Wyoming Legislature’s purview by dictating curriculum and educational content.

