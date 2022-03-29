CHEYENNE — The deaths of eight more Wyoming residents have been linked to coronavirus, the Wyoming Health Department announced Tuesday.
The department said the deaths, which occurred in February and March, brought to 1,791 the number of Wyoming residents whose deaths have been tied to COVID-19.
The most recent victims include three Fremont County women and two Campbell County women.
Others whose deaths have been tied to the illness are a Goshen County man, a Laramie County man and a Natrona County man.
The announcement was made Tuesday as department figures showed the number of active coronavirus cases in the state had fallen to 60.