CASPER — Most Wyomingites remain confident in the integrity of the state’s elections, even with continued attention over the 2020 presidential election vote count, a University of Wyoming survey released Friday found.
UW’s School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies partnered with the school’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center to conduct a survey of 436 Wyoming residents between Oct. 22 and Thursday, according to the university.
The surveyors selected residents at random.
Overall, 94% of respondents said they are “very confident” or “somewhat confident” that their votes will be counted accurately in Wyoming this year.
Dr. Jim King, a UW political science professor and the survey’s director, said the results fit patterns elsewhere in the U.S. The Pew Research Center conducted a national survey in mid-October that found 90% of respondents were confident elections in their communities would be administered well.
There are differences in peoples’ confidence in Wyoming’s elections across their political affiliations, the results show.
Roughly 83% of Democrat respondents said they are “very confident” in Wyoming’s election administration. In contrast, 64% of independents and 56% of Republicans said the same.