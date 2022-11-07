Vote here stock
Buy Now
Courtesy photo |

CASPER — Most Wyomingites remain confident in the integrity of the state’s elections, even with continued attention over the 2020 presidential election vote count, a University of Wyoming survey released Friday found.

UW’s School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies partnered with the school’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center to conduct a survey of 436 Wyoming residents between Oct. 22 and Thursday, according to the university.

Tags

Recommended for you