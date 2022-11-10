BUFFALO — The Bighorn National Forest dropped its plan to treat mountain big sagebrush and duncecap larkspur, based on objections from environmental groups. The forest has been revising its Invasive Species and Other Plant Management Plan — last updated in 1998 — that governs how it treats nonnative and noxious plants within its boundaries.
A draft decision, released in July, outlined the forest’s decision to use aerial application of herbicide to treat invasive plant species and to treat native plants mountain big sagebrush and duncecap larkspur, all of which have stirred controversy. Environmental groups, including the Bighorn Audubon Society, Council for the Bighorn Range, the Western Watersheds Project, the Bighorn Native Plant Society and Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics, issued objections to the draft decision. At a meeting to resolve conflict between the objectors and the U.S. Forest Service, the Forest Service agreed to drop from its final record of decision all sagebrush treatments and treatments of other native plants, including duncecap larkspur, in exchange for the organizations agreeing to drop their opposition to the proposed plan.