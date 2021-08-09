GILLETTE — It never ceases to amaze just how quiet a large group of people can be. More impressive still is when they stop talking suddenly, as if a switch got flipped and turned them off.
That was the scene in Gillette College’s Pronghorn Center at the funeral for Mike Enzi, the former Gillette mayor and U.S. senator. The crowd was chattering casually and suddenly they stopped. Pastor Donavon Voigt was leading the procession into the arena, followed by Enzi’s casket and his family. From that moment on, the crowd did not make a sound, except to laugh at a touching story told by one of Enzi’s kids — Emily, Amy and Brad — or Voigt.
Moments before the service began, the delegation of U.S. senators who had made the trip by flying into Casper from Washington, D.C., to honor their friend and colleague.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Wyoming’s Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney, and Gov. Mark Gordon were all in attendance, as well as numerous other senators and members, both current and former, of the Wyoming Legislature.
Voigt, in the midst of a touching sermon, told a personal story that defined the tone of the entire service as it danced between poignant and humorous.
“Mike and Diana had invited us to dinner at their home last Thursday,” Voigt said. “I left Gillette on a trip the Friday prior with definite plans to be back in town on Thursday afternoon. Robin and I still went to the Enzi home Thursday evening. I still arrived back in town, and we had dinner while one very significant place at the table sat empty. We went because we must, even now, trust in God and push ahead (a motto of the Enzis).”
They sat outside when suddenly it started to rain, lightly at first and then full-force.
“It was what we call a gully-washer, the likes of which we’d forgotten existed,” Voigt said. “All summer, we’d been praying for rain. Mike got to heaven and within four days got results.”
That got the crowd to laugh.