12-30-21 REGIONAL public land accessweb.jpg
Buy Now

A piece of land in Sheridan County is fenced off with signage to not enter without permission. Four hunters contesting criminal trespass charges in Carbon County have pushed the debate about corner crossing — stepping over private property to reach public land — into the judicial system, with implications that could impact 1.6 million landlocked acres in five western states.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

An expert witness in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against four hunters accused of passing through the airspace above Elk Mountain Ranch says the alleged trespass has damaged the ranch by $1.64 million more than the $7.75 million previously asserted.

Attorneys for Elk Mountain Ranch owner Fred Eshelman last week designated real estate agent James Rinehart of Laramie as an expert witness in Eshelman’s civil suit against the hunters. 

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

Recommended for you