JACKSON — At the beginning of the pandemic, businesses and other organizations grasped at anything that might stop a person infected with COVID-19 from entering their establishment. One measure that caught hold was screening for fevers.
Most businesses settled on forehead scanning devices, which look like little radar guns that a person puts to another’s head.
But those aren’t accurate enough, said John Harris, who helps distribute infrared camera systems for temperature checks.
A temperature gun, “it’s got a single-point radiometer, basically, one point of an infrared receiver, which just gets a single point of data,” he said.
As a local representative for Virginia company Bonairosol, Harris distributes systems made by ICI Infrared Cameras that he said can automatically take a person’s temperature without necessitating that an employee break within the 6-foot bubble. Using a camera mounted on a wall or doorway the systems scan the inner canthus, a section of the eye that is the hottest part of the face, giving a better reading.
The New York Times reported at the beginning of the pandemic that temperature guns are notoriously inaccurate.
They can be held too far away or too close to a person’s head, or people could be tested too soon after entering a building, when their temperature is elevated because of walking in or wearing too many layers.
But even with better technology like the infrared camera systems, it’s unclear how helpful temperature screenings are in the first place. Studies have found that when people become contagious with COVID-19, many don’t have a fever.
A study in New York found that just 30% of more than 6,000 patients had fevers when they went to a hospital. Wyoming Department of Health data shows roughly the same trend: Just 27% of lab-confirmed cases in Wyoming reported having a fever at the time of testing.
In a report tabulating temperature and symptom screenings at American airports, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stated that the resource-heavy practice found just one positive novel coronavirus case per 85,000 travelers. Because COVID-19’s symptoms are wide ranging, and fever appears less than a third of the time, the screenings were an ineffective method of detecting cases.
Those numbers make temperature screenings an iffy safety measure, at best, especially for asymptomatic cases, and some public health officials say they are just for show.
However, many large organizations around Jackson use some sort of screening.