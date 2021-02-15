CHEYENNE — According to the National Weather Service, “prolonged bitter cold” and wind chill advisories have been issued for the bulk of eastern Wyoming, including Laramie County, and the Nebraska panhandle. Accompanying this blast of arctic air will be some snow.
While most people will ride this chilly blast out perched on the sofa in front of the television in a warm house, area livestock producers just beginning calving season are bracing for a rough go, perhaps including financial losses through calves lost to the cold and snow.
According to Aviva Braun, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Cheyenne, the current cold front is a strong Arctic cold air mass coming down from Canada. It’s currently hovering over the U.S-Canada border, slowly sliding south and west as time goes by.
Braun watched this front move in earlier this week, she said, witnessing temperatures fall from 45 to 32 degrees in just half an hour. She noted a -6 degrees Fahrenheit temperature reading Friday morning at the Cheyenne weather station.
“West of the Laramie Range is not getting the same impacts as locally,” she said. For example, Dixon Airport in southwest Carbon County reported a temperature of 27 degrees Friday morning.
“This is not La Nina,” Braun said, “which, in the Cheyenne area, would normally produce above-average temperatures, like the beautiful days we had in January. Normals for this time of year would be in the upper 30s and low 40s for a high, teens for a low.”
However, Braun said the entire region would be under the influence of the Arctic air by Sunday, with only southwest Wyoming not feeling its bite.
February’s record low temperature was set in 1899, when the mercury plunged to 45 degrees below zero. Cheyenne’s records, in particular, also came in the late 1800s, with temperatures in the minus teens to 30 below, she said.
“That happened before more so than now,” Braun said.
However, that’s no reason to discount the current situation.
Braun said NWS is concerned about the prolonged nature of this Arctic air mass and the wind chills associated with it. The impact on farmers and livestock producers is of special concern, she said.
“We have more cattle than people in this area, and many ranchers are calving,” she said. “The longevity of this, the snow and the cold and the wind, will have an impact.”
She said it will be hard for adult cattle to handle this kind of weather — cattle, horses and other livestock need to eat more to maintain body temperature and survive — let alone a newborn calf that tumbles from the womb wet into snow. Between the cold and wind chilling them, there’s an increased risk of calves dying.
“The impact of this is what we’re warning ranchers about,” Braun said.
Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association, is a native of Rock Springs and a lifelong sheep rancher.
“The impact of this weather is that livestock will need to eat more to stay warm,” he said.