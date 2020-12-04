CHEYENNE — After the announcement earlier this year that F.E. Warren Air Force Base would be the first to have its nuclear missiles replaced in the coming decade, base officials have started initial preparations for the project, which could begin as soon as 2022.
The large-scale project to replace the Cold War-era Minuteman III missiles at F.E. Warren is expected to take 15 years to complete and create hundreds of local jobs as part of the country’s Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, which will replace all 450 of the country’s Minuteman III missiles at a cost of about $90 billion. 90th Missile Wing Commander Col. Peter Bonetti said Thursday that he was excited to learn that F.E. Warren would be the first to have its missiles replaced, ahead of Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.
“Seeing that (F.E. Warren) was going to be the beginning of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent really brought a smile to my face, because this community is amazing,” Bonetti said.
Though work on the project was initially pegged to begin between 2023 and 2025, Bonetti said he was expecting it to begin a bit earlier, in fiscal year 2022. The new missiles, which are expected to last until at least 2075, will allow the Air Force to adapt with evolving technology.
“We’ve had these systems since the 1960s, and we’ve seen a lot of advances in both rocket propulsion and other technologies,” Bonetti said. “We’ll take advantage of those technology advances. At the same time, we’ll do this in a safe, secure manner, so that we’re maintaining national security for our nation (during the replacement).”
A few projects at F.E. Warren are already in the works “to include all of the foundational work that we need to do to get ready for that GBSD planning for the missile field itself,” Bonetti added. There are also ripple effects of the project that Air Force and city officials have begun preparing for. With more military officials and subcontractors likely to come to Cheyenne during the project, Bonetti said he was “extremely concerned” about having adequate housing for local airmen and women.
A housing project planned for development just south of the base could help ease some of those concerns. The project, which is being contracted by Balfour Beatty, will include roughly 300 apartment units for use by both military members and residents at large.
“It’s really affordable complexes (and) nice apartments for our single airmen, for our smaller families, and certainly for our entire military community,” Bonetti said. “The nice thing about it is it’s located off of the main base complex, so that allows the community to take advantage of this complex, as well – really a smart move.”