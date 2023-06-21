Wyoming State flag stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

In an apparent response to strident opposition from western conservatives, including Wyoming’s top elected officials, the Bureau of Land Management last week extended the public comment period for its new Public Lands Rule to July 5. 

Environmental advocates have described the measure, which would put conservation on equal footing with energy development, grazing and other approved uses of public lands, as a clear-eyed strategy for addressing contemporary problems like climate change and habitat loss.

