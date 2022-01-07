CHEYENNE (WNE) — Three members of a family pleaded guilty Thursday morning in Laramie County District Court after they were accused of working together to steal from a local contractor.
Joni Gayle Brown, 62, David Dean Brown, 63, and David Kyle Brown, 32, each pleaded guilty to one felony count of conspiracy to commit theft. Joni and David Dean Brown admitted to helping their son, David Kyle Brown, receive paychecks from Reiman Corp. over a period of about three and a half years for work he did not do.
Reiman Corp. found that David Kyle Brown may have worked for the company at some time in the past, starting in 2008. After being laid off periodically during slow seasons he was rehired in May 2017, and had exclusively been part of his father’s team since that time, according to court documents.
After further review of records, David Kyle Brown did not seem to have been present at any job site between May 2017 and October 2019, despite receiving full-time pay and benefits.
Joni Brown started working for Reiman Corp. as a part-time clerical worker in June 2017. She worked under David Dean Brown, her husband, and was responsible for filing his paperwork and completing his crew’s time card entries, according to court documents.
As of June 12, 2021, David Kyle Brown’s total gross pay and per diem totaled $196,755.72. By the same date, Reiman Corp. had lost $275,992.65 as a result of the family’s fraudulent activity.