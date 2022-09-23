Naughton-coal-plant-night-Jan-19-2022-DBleizeffer.jpg

The Naughton coal-fired power plant, pictured Jan. 19, 2022, will be retired in 2028 when TerraPower commences operations for its proposed Natrium nuclear reactor power plant at the same location.

 Courtesy photo | Dustin Bleizeffer

The fate of TerraPower’s proposed Natrium nuclear power plant in Kemmerer may now depend on how quickly the federal government can “downblend” enough weapons-grade uranium, then help stand up a new U.S.-based commercial supply of high-assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel.

Global events have interrupted fuel supplies. But falling short of the scheduled 2028 in-service date could jeopardize $2 billion in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy — half the estimated $4 billion cost of the liquid sodium-cooled nuclear power plant — and could scuttle the entire project, according to TerraPower.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy. This story was edited for space. The full story can be found in its entirety at wyofile.com.

