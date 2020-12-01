CODY — A class-action lawsuit with roughly 25 members and hundreds more eligible is seeking millions of dollars in retribution from Trinity Teen Solutions and Triangle Cross Boys Ranch of Clark on charges of human trafficking and abuse. TTS is run by Angela and Jerry Woodward. TCR is run by Angela’s father Jerry Schneider.
The allegations include two counts of forced labor, trafficking, racketeering, negligence and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
The main allegation in the complaint involves the claim the defendants profited from services performed through the unpaid labor and abusive conditions forced upon internees at both Trinity Teen and Triangle Cross. The nature of this alleged abusive treatment included forced silence for weeks at a time; heavily restricted bathroom access; food and sleep deprivation; unqualified therapists; and unheated living quarters.
Schneider said he was unaware of the filing when reached by phone Sunday night, but said the charges are “absolutely ridiculous.”
“Trinity denies these allegations, we have never used our patients to do forced or unpaid labor,” Angela Woodward said.
“The population that we work with at our program are a very difficult and high risk population of patients. They have had many treatment failures prior to parents sending them to Trinity as a last resort to help their daughter.”
Woodward also denied claims of abuse and said all related claims have already been investigated and unsubstantiated.
Trinity is a Christian-based residential treatment center for troubled girls, according to its website. Its programs include therapy, Christian and Catholic counseling, trauma counseling and academic schooling. The website says it has a 1:5 staff-to-patient ratio at its 4,000-acre ranch, serving girls 12-17-years old.
Triangle Cross is described on its website as a 50,000-acre working ranch and farm for troubled boys, ages 10-17. The tasks the boys are given at the ranch are described as “reality therapy.”
“Struggling boys desire to feel needed. They need to believe that they are important to the day-to-day well-being of their family,” Jerry Schneider said on the website. “On the ranch, they learn quickly that they are vitally important to the ranch family.”
The 109-page complaint and request for a jury trial was filed in Wyoming Federal Court on Wednesday by Memphis civil rights attorneys Brice Timmons and Frank Watson. Also representing the plaintiffs in this case are Cheyenne attorneys Michael Rosenthal and Nathan Nicholas of Hathaway & Kunz LLP.
Other defendants listed on the complaint and those also accused of benefiting from the unpaid ranching-related labor are the Diocese of Cheyenne, Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity, Rock Creek Ranch Inc., Monks of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel, Mystic Monk Coffee, Dally-Up LLC, New Mount Carmel Foundation Inc., five members of the Schneider family, four members of the Woodward family, Judith Jefferis and Thomas George.
The complaint alleges Jefferis and RCR benefited from free labor after selling the current TTS land to Angela Woodward. This labor is alleged to have included fence repair, cattle branding, tagging cattle, cattle drives and stacking hay.
Daniel Schneider, Angela Woodward’s brother, is accused of requesting labor at his Monks of the Most Blessed monastery in Powell and would transport TCR residents there for forced labor. He did not respond for comment.
Similar activities are alleged to have occurred with the Diocese of Cheyenne and SOLT. Kara and Kyle Woodward are said to have benefited from forced labor and human trafficking while employees at TTS, and likewise Mathew and Mark Schneider at TCR.
Only four plaintiffs are listed on the case, none current Wyoming residents. These individuals — Carlie Sherman, Anna Gozun, Amanda Nash, and a “John Doe” — are alleged to have been former residents at the Trinity Teen Solutions and Triangle Cross.
The plaintiffs are seeking an amount of no less than $5 million.