Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 17F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 29F. W winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.