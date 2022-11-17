BUFFALO — An influx of federal dollars to the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission could mean that 162 orphan oil and gas wells in Johnson County are eventually plugged and reclaimed.
The commission was awarded $25 million that will go toward plugging and reclaiming orphan wells as well as grant management and reporting activities, according to Tom Kropatsch, the commission’s oil and gas supervisor. He said that the commission recently released bid requests related to this funding.
“(We) hope that the funds will be able to plug and reclaim most of the orphan wells in the state, but with increasing costs due to inflation and supply chain issues we are not certain how far these funds will go,” Kropatsch wrote in an email.
Because of split mineral estates on which the state or federal government owns the subsurface minerals on a property owned by a private citizen, there are a number of private lands with orphan wells. Most of the 162 orphan wells the WOGCC is tracking in Johnson County are abandoned coalbed methane wells.
Each coalbed methane well, which is the most common energy production in Johnson County, costs an estimated $5,000 to $7,000 to plug, according to the commission. Since 2010 — when the coalbed methane industry in Wyoming experienced a significant downturn and operators went bankrupt, leading to a number of orphan wells — the commission identified 6,020 orphan wells on state or private land in Wyoming, according to a letter from the commission to the Wyoming Legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee earlier this year.
The commission has plugged and reclaimed approximately 4,625 of those wells since 2014 and has plugged and reclaimed an average of 662 wells each year. The WOGCC’s orphan well program is funded by oil and gas operators who must provide blanket bonds and idle well bonds to operate in the state, in addition to a conservation tax paid on production.
In the recently passed Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the U.S. Congress appropriated a total of $4.7 billion in federal funds to orphan well plugging in order to limit hazardous pollution, water contamination and safety hazards, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The funding is part of the Biden administration’s actions to combat climate change and reduce fossil fuel emissions. Unplugged wells leak methane, which is a highly flammable greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere. It could contaminate well water and exposure can be harmful to human health, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute.
Plugging orphan wells is not only an environmental measure, but it is also a way to create jobs, according to Ryan McConnaughey, vice president and director of communications for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, the state’s leading oil and gas advocacy group.
In 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the WOGCC increased its existing orphan well plugging program budget as a measure to keep oil and gas workers employed amid the downturn.
The Interior Department estimates that the recently appropriated funding could create or save 300 jobs in Wyoming.
When an oil or gas well is no longer profitable and producers cease operations, producers are required to plug and abandon the well, according to the commission.
A well becomes orphaned often in the case of its owner’s declaration of bankruptcy, in which case plugging and reclamation becomes the WOGCC’s responsibility.
A March 2021 study from the National Wildlife Federation and Public Land Solutions quantified Wyoming’s orphan wells and those at risk of being orphaned (a well that hasn’t been reclaimed and or produced in five or more years) on federal lands and minerals. Of 2,317 at-risk wells in Wyoming, 489 were identified in Johnson County.
That’s the third-highest county behind Campbell and Sheridan counties. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Land Management, which leases federally owned lands for oil and gas development, told the Bulletin that the agency currently has no federal wells in Wyoming that are considered orphaned.