Courtesy photo | Hero Images

POWELL — For years, maintenance to historic buildings at the Sunlight and Crandall ranger stations have been put off due to the lack of funding. Now, with the funds in hand, Shoshone National Forest crews and volunteers are hard at work in what they have termed the First Forest Initiatives.

The funding arrived thanks to the popular 2020 bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act. Now, the Shoshone and Bighorn national forests are able to do some much needed maintenance, including roads, bridges and historic structures.

