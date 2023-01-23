SARATOGA — The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will likely request funding “in the over-$20-million range” to help finance a controversial dam proposed for the Little Snake River drainage, a federal official said last week.
The revelation emerged from a long-awaited series of public meetings in Craig, Colorado, Baggs and Saratoga during which project critics and proponents interrogated state and federal agency representatives and argued the merits of the West Fork Dam initiative.
Estimated in 2017 to cost $80 million, the 260-foot-high concrete structure and accompanying 130-acre reservoir in Carbon County near the confluence of Battle and Haggarty Creeks has become the latest skirmish line in the West’s interminable water wars.
Water developers and many in the local agricultural community hail the public work as a critical tool for mitigating the effects of deepening drought and a boon for wildlife, recreation and the local economy.
Opponents describe it as an expensive boondoggle poised to benefit a small number of irrigators — many of whom aren’t even in Wyoming — while shifting negative environmental impacts downstream.
Following years of quiet agency maneuvering, legislative negotiating and campaigning from both sides, a framework for the potential deal has taken shape. It involves a state-federal land swap, complex “public benefit” calculations, a streamlined environmental review, majority funding from the state of Wyoming, minority contributions from water-users and now, apparently, a potentially skid-greasing influx of federal dollars.
The NRCS’s funding interest was “some new info,” according to a participant at one of last week’s public meetings.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service will request funding if it and other agencies approve construction, said Shawn Follum, state conservation engineer with the NRCS in Casper.
Funds aren’t guaranteed, he said; “We can’t commit Congress’ dollars in the future.” But the money could qualify as the required contribution from the Pothook Water Conservancy District of about two dozen irrigators in Colorado, according to discussions at the public meetings.
Wyoming may still face challenges funding the dam if federal officials approve it. In an unprecedented move in 2018, state legislators cut some $35 million from a water-construction bill and required lawmaker approval for any new funds for the West Fork Dam.
In an era of infrastructure and stimulus funding, however, more federal money might be available. “The reality is there are a variety of places where to find this … funding,” rancher Pat O’Toole, a project proponent and former state lawmaker, said.
Funding, however, is only one of many variables that need to be solved for if the complex public works proposal is to come to fruition. The terms of a land swap and parallel environmental review are also top of mind for stakeholders, as is an evaluation of who actually stands to benefit from the undertaking.
Held over three evenings, the meetings drew about 150 people to hear how the NRCS and Medicine Bow National Forest might authorize the proposed dam on the West Fork of Battle Creek.
In what’s being called a “parallel process” The Medicine-Bow will decide whether to exchange land to enable the 130-acre reservoir that would hold 10,000 acre-feet, mostly for late-season irrigation. About 44 irrigators have expressed interest in buying the water, according to discussion at the meetings.
Participants called the bifurcated approvals confusing and criticized the process that, according to Wyoming officials, is designed to skirt more lengthy federal environmental reviews.
“A lot of questions are coming from people who deal with this [National Environmental Policy Act] process a lot and they’re somewhat befuddled,” said Jeb Steward an Encampment resident, former state representative and a former member of the Wyoming Water Development Commission who has worked as a water rights consultant in the area.
Meeting participant Soren Jespersen said officials had created a “very confusing process, and it’s difficult … for the public to know when and how to weigh in.”
Cindy McKee, a rancher who irrigates from a stream above the proposed dam, and grazes cattle on state land that’s offered in the swap, echoed those concerns. “We’ve been very disappointed in the lack of communication from the state, as singularly affected as we are both by the land trade and by the proposed water project,” she said. “We were never notified that our [grazing] lease was up for consideration for the land trade. Fourteen years ago when the dam was conceived, we didn’t know about it for two years.
“It’s been difficult, quite honestly, to find information,” McKee said. “Documents are usually released very shortly before an opportunity to public comment. It’s been frustrating and discouraging.”
Federal and state officials stressed that comments about the review’s scope should be made in writing to the NRCS by Feb. 13. Only persons and organizations that comment can later object to any decision.
An NRCS draft environmental impact statement is expected in September with a final version released in April 2024 and adoption scheduled for that May.
The Medicine Bow will make a “feasibility analysis” on a 6,282-acre land swap proposed by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments. If feasible, the national forest would then make a public-interest determination that could turn the dam site inside the national forest into Wyoming state property.
That Medicine-Bow decision “will be integrated so the land exchange is actually part of the proposed action” in the EIS, said Amanda Nicodemus, a representative of SWCA Environmental Consultants, which is engaged in public outreach.
The main stated purpose of the dam and reservoir is to impound 6,500 acre-feet of water for late-season irrigation in the Little Snake River Valley on the Wyoming-Colorado border near Baggs, Savery and Dixon. An additional 1,500 acre-feet would be designated as a “minimum bypass” for fisheries and habitat.
The meetings were designed to answer process questions but they also brought out strong opinions.
“I have not been getting enough water,” said Eamon O’Toole, a board member of the Savery-Little Snake River Conservancy, one of the water districts that would own the dam and reservoir. “In our valley everybody is getting shorter and shorter [irrigation seasons],” he said.
If the state constructs the dam and reservoir, “water would be held up in Wyoming for Wyoming to use,” he said. The proposed dam and reservoir, his father Pat O’Toole said, “helps with the shortage in hydrology that’s now happening.”
The Medicine Bow’s land-exchange decisions are critical factors for dam approval. The NRCS will examine alternatives to achieve watershed planning goals without a dam, including one promoting water conservation.
Irrigators are usually required to pony up 33% of a project’s price. If proponents can show that public benefits amount to a significant percentage of the project cost, however, Wyoming can reduce that required private contribution and the state can grant the rest of the funds.
In the case of the West Fork Dam, Wyoming believes the proposal provides $73.7 million in public benefits. That sum qualifies the project for only an 8% irrigator contribution, with the difference coming from state coffers and other sources. Several meeting participants questioned that accounting.
Others asked whether Wyoming’s evaluation dovetails with Forest Service public-interest requirements and whether benefits in the Little Snake River Valley would be offset by environmental liabilities and other public impacts downstream.