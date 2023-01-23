WForkdam-speaker-Saratoga-Jan-12-2023-DBleizeffer.jpg
A member of the public poses a question during a public meeting in Saratoga Jan. 12, 2023, regarding the proposed West Fork Dam and reservoir.

 Courtesy photo | Dustin Bleizeffer/WyoFile

SARATOGA — The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service will likely request funding “in the over-$20-million range” to help finance a controversial dam proposed for the Little Snake River drainage, a federal official said last week.

The revelation emerged from a long-awaited series of public meetings in Craig, Colorado, Baggs and Saratoga during which project critics and proponents interrogated state and federal agency representatives and argued the merits of the West Fork Dam initiative.

