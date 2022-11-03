sunshine stock
Courtesy photo | Adobe Stock

CASPER — The Bureau of Land Management has paused its acquisition of more than 35,000 acres of land near Casper following a challenge from the state, Gov. Mark Gordon’s office announced on Wednesday.

Federal officials announced in early June that the Conservation Fund, a national environmental group, had bought the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch and then transferred the land to the Bureau of Land Management.

Tags

Recommended for you