POWELL — In a five-year status review, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has recommended that grizzly bears in the lower 48 states remain protected under the Endangered Species Act — drawing immediate complaints from officials in Wyoming and western states.
“The grizzly bear in the lower-48 states is not currently in danger of extinction throughout all of its range, but is likely to become so in the foreseeable future,” the report, released late last month, concludes.
Initiation of the status review began in January 2020, after the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a Montana judge and kept the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem’s grizzly bears under Endangered Species Act protections.
“Delisting the grizzly bears failed to consider the long-term genetic effects on other grizzly bear populations across the country,” Judge Mary M. Schroeder wrote for the Ninth Circuit. The court ordered the Fish and Wildlife Service to review the status of all the remnant populations of grizzlies across the country.
In March’s report, the Fish and Wildlife Service said years of data demonstrated that the species has recovered in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. However, as directed by the court, the service took a broader view, attempting to identify the species’ ecological requirements for survival and reproduction at the individual, population and lower-48 states levels. The agency looked at the factors, both positive and negative, that influence the species’ viability now and into the future. They then evaluated the listed entities’ current levels of resiliency, redundancy, and representation — known as the “3Rs” — and projected plausible changes into the future. Historically, more than 50,000 grizzlies once inhabited large tracts of the western U.S. They currently reside in only 6% of their traditional range in the lower 48 states, although that range has tripled in the past four decades. Currently, grizzly bears primarily exist in four areas: the Northern Continental Divide, Cabinet-Yaak, Selkirk and Greater Yellowstone ecosystems.
“The grizzly bear in the lower-48 states needs to occur in multiple, resilient ecosystems distributed across a broad geographic range in order to meet redundancy requirements and withstand catastrophic events,” according to the Fish and Wildlife Service review. Stressors the service analyzed included motorized access, developed sites, livestock allotments, mineral and energy development, recreation, vegetation management, habitat fragmentation, development on private lands and activities that disturb dens. Sources of humancaused mortality evaluated included management removals, accidental killings (e.g., train and vehicular strikes), mistaken identity kills, illegal killings and kills in self-defense.