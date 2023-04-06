Police lights stock
Courtesy photo

POWELL — Federal prosecutors have taken over the case against a Powell woman who allegedly received substantial quantities of fentanyl and meth in the mail — and they say she wasn’t the only person involved. 

Last week, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming charged Victoria A. Zupko with felony counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and meth and of unlawfully using the U.S. Postal Service to facilitate a felony drug offense. 

