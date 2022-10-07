Grizzly bear stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

POWELL — The number of grizzly bear conflicts continues to trend lower this year, according to state officials. But they caution those recreating outdoors this fall to be wary of bears moving into lower altitudes while trying to fatten up prior to hibernation.

Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a total of 35 known grizzly bear mortalities so far this year in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

