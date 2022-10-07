POWELL — The number of grizzly bear conflicts continues to trend lower this year, according to state officials. But they caution those recreating outdoors this fall to be wary of bears moving into lower altitudes while trying to fatten up prior to hibernation.
Preliminary data from the U.S. Geological Survey shows a total of 35 known grizzly bear mortalities so far this year in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
The majority of known grizzly mortalities in the three-state area have happened in Wyoming; seven were euthanized in management decisions, three died of natural or undetermined causes and 10 are still listed as under investigation — for a total of 20.
It’s currently a 38% drop in management removals compared to 2021 and a 75% drop from 2018, when 32 bears were removed from Wyoming habitat by officials.
While state officials are tasked with removing bears in conflict (typically through euthanization), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is responsible for making the call.
Despite the positive trend, wildlife managers received criticism for a high profile removal in July when the department was forced to euthanize grizzly bear 1057, one of the four famous cubs of the world’s most famous grizzly sow; grizzly bear 399.
The management decision was made due to the two-year-old aggressively seeking food rewards from humans.
After repeated conflicts in residential areas of Kendall Valley in the Upper Green River area and displaying increasingly bold behavior, the two-year-old grizzly cub was trapped and euthanized in July.
It was going “house to house” looking for food, Dan Thompson, large carnivore section supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, told Wyofile in August.
Grizzly 399 and her cubs were known to have received food rewards from some residents in the Jackson area, which is bad news for bears, said Thompson.
“It’s more of a question if a bear becomes food conditioned,” he said. “Once they have reached that level, if caught it will likely be lethally removed. This is why we try to deter bears obtaining those foods attributed direct to people and work to secure attractants proactively.”
Despite the bear’s apparent lack of fear of humans, the decision to kill grizzly 1057 sparked outrage. Social media posts accused the department of hastily killing the bear instead of relocating it to a new habitat, urging readers to contact officials in protest.
Game and Fish officials will not relocate bears that are considered a threat to human safety.
Once a bear is captured, all circumstances are taken into account when determining if the individual should be relocated, the department said.
If relocation is warranted, a site is determined by considering the age, sex, and type of conflict the bear was involved in as well as potential human activity nearby. Grizzly bears are only relocated into areas already occupied by other grizzly bears.