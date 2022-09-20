5-16-22 Film Production Incentive_SD 002.jpg
In this photo illustration, a filmmaker shoots a scene outside Sheridan City Hall Friday, May 13, 2022. The Legislature’s Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee voted during their May 10 meeting to draft another bill regarding the film incentive, with the goal of having it considered during the 2023 general session.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

CODY — From “Longmire” to “Yellowstone,” Wyoming goes over big on the small screen.

But Wyoming residents won’t see any familiar sights on those programs. Series inspired by the works of Wyoming authors Craig Johnson and C.J. Box were filmed in New Mexico and Canada, respectively.

