JACKSON — Rangers have decided to pull volunteer hunters out of the Tetons early and cease the cull of exotic mountain goats for now.
Volunteers killed 43 goats during a six-week effort. Grand Teton National Park Chief Ranger Michael Nash opted to wrap up the operation a couple weeks earlier than planned based on potentially hazardous conditions in the mountains.
“With the snow volume, I made the recommendation to … not continue,” Nash told the News&Guide. “The snow’s not going to go away, at this point.”
Participants’ safety was his chief concern.
In 2020 the National Park Service made significant strides toward achieving its goal of eradicating all the mountain goats that live in Teton park.
Some 79 were killed via park operations this calendar year, which means the majority of an estimated 100 goats living in the range have been removed. In the spring, however, the goats would have reproduced — and so it’s very likely there are more than just 20 goats remaining.
The purpose of the eradication effort is to safeguard the survival of a small and isolated native herd of bighorn sheep in the Tetons. Nonnative goats, which trace to a transplanted herd in the Snake River Range, are thought to threaten the sheep through competition for food and disease.