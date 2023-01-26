POWELL — Calling cryptocurrency “a solution in search of a problem,” Pulitzer Prizewinning financial journalist Jesse Eisinger is not a fan of Wyoming’s efforts to create the first state-sponsored stablecoin.
The senior editor and reporter for ProPublica and former columnist for the Wall Street Journal said he fails to see a use for cryptocurrency and has little faith in its future.
“Why bother?” Eisinger asked.
He made the blunt comments at a gathering of Wyoming’s newspapers last week, in response to questions from Jeff Robertson, the communications director for State Treasurer Curt Meier.
The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Blockchain, Financial Technology and Digital Innovation Technology is sponsoring the Wyoming Stable Token Act (SF 127).
Stable tokens and coins are used to buy and invest in digital platforms and serve as a store of value.
The act would create a Wyoming stable token commission and authorize the minting of a yet-to-be-named stable token. It would be backed by one-for-one investments in U.S. treasury bills held in trust by the state, with the state aiming to earn interest from the investments.
The measure passed the Senate Minerals, Business & Economic Development Committee with amendments on Wednesday.
This is the second attempt for the concept. Another version of the bill passed the Legislature last year, but Gov. Mark Gordon vetoed it.