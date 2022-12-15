NEWCASTLE — Moving into the winter season brings a whole different form of fire season, according to Daniel Tysdal, Weston County’s fire warden, who reported that Weston County fire professionals have responded to various fires already this winter season.
“The Weston County Fire Protection District did respond to a coal pile fire last week and also a railroad switch tie fire the week prior and a house fire the first week of November,” he told the News Letter Journal.
Tysdal noted that there was also a house fire on Thanksgiving, although the Newcastle Volunteer Fire Department was the responding agency.
According to Newcastle Fire Chief James Curren, the fire was caused by a turkey smoker in someone’s backyard on Thanksgiving day. He said that it is important to make sure people practice fire safety when cooking and make sure that any outdoor cooking device is away from your home and other flammable material or fuel.
“Our local firefighters have definitely kept busy, even if what now seems to be a year-around wildland season has slowed down a bit,” Tysdal said.
According to information he provided, more fires happen in the winter months than any other time of the year and it is important for people to heat their homes safely to avoid house fires.
“As more time is spent indoors and heating and cooking increases throughout the winter, the threat of structure fire increases drastically,” he said.
Curren echoed those thoughts and encouraged people to practice safety in their homes when it comes to heating, Christmas decorations and cooking.
Data from the U.S. Fire Administration supports those assertions, indicating that half of all home-heating fires occur in December, January and February, with one in every seven home fires and one in every five home fire deaths involving heating equipment.
According to the Heating Fire in Residential Buildings (2013-15), a report by the fire administration, an average of 45,900 home-heating fires occurred each year, causing an annual average of roughly 205 deaths, 725 injuries and $506 million in property loss.
Heating fires are the second-leading cause of home fires, after cooking.
Residents of homes or apartments can do several things to decrease the chance of a heating fire, according to the federal agency.
These include keeping anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from any heat source; keeping portable generators outside and away from the home and windows; installing and testing carbon monoxide alarms; only plugging one heat-producing appliance into an electrical outlet at a time; having qualified professionals clean and inspect your chimney and vents every year; and storing cooled ashes in a tightly covered metal container at least 10 feet from your home or any nearby buildings.
Christmas trees also present a fire risk, according to information provided by Tysdal.
When picking a tree, people should pick a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.
Once home, trees should be at least 3 feet away from any heat source, and water should be added to the tree stand daily.
Lighting your Christmas tree should be done with lights listed by a qualified testing laboratory. String lights should not be worn or broken, and bulb connections should be tight.
“Always turn off Christmas tree lights before leaving home or going to bed,” the information states.
According to the information provided by Tysdal, Christmas tree fires are not common, but when they do happen, they are more likely to be serious.