NEWCASTLE — Moving into the winter season brings a whole different form of fire season, according to Daniel Tysdal, Weston County’s fire warden, who reported that Weston County fire professionals have responded to various fires already this winter season.

“The Weston County Fire Protection District did respond to a coal pile fire last week and also a railroad switch tie fire the week prior and a house fire the first week of November,” he told the News Letter Journal.

