Ivan Moody, front, with Five Finger Death Punch.

 Courtesy photo | Travis Shinn Photography

CHEYENNE (WNE) — Ivan Moody has driven Interstate 80 numerous times in his life, but it wasn’t until he passed truckers stranded on the roadside, standing on their turned-over semi trucks, that he decided to stop and spend the night at Terry Bison Ranch, just off of I-25.

“I was sitting out on the back patio of one of the cabins there at the ranch, and I saw the most beautiful thing,” Moody told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Thursday. “You guys have this long stretch of grass out here — golden layers is what my friends call them — and the snow was hitting it just right, the moon was peeking down on it, and it just caught my heart.”

