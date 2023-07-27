water hydro stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

JACKSON — Tommy Beaudreau, second in command at the U.S. Department of the Interior, sees debates about using water in the Snake River, like using water in the Colorado River, as one of the most pressing challenges facing the department.

In a recent interview in Yellowstone National Park, Beaudreau said, “All of these major river systems and basins in the western United States are under pressure from drought and climate change and variability in hydrology and runoff. All of these do have the highest priority in the department.”

