BUFFALO — Wyoming’s parched summer has continued into a dry, unseasonably warm fall and early winter in 2020. That could change soon, said Wyoming Natural Resources Conservation Service hydrologist Jim Fahey.
The 2020-21 winter is shaping up to be a moderate to strong La Niña year, the type that typically brings higher-than-average moisture to northern Wyoming.
La Niña is the name for a recurring weather pattern that occurs when oceanic temperatures fall throughout the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean.
The dry winter so far doesn’t mean that La Niña’s moisture won’t come.
“It takes awhile to get going,” Fahey said. He referenced the 2016-17 winter, when after a late start, “it didn’t stop snowing ‘till March.”
Almost all of Johnson County is in either severe and extreme drought after a warmer-than-average year with precipitation far below average.
The drought conditions smothering the entire western United States are expected to persist through at least the end of February, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Through October, the year has been the seventh driest year on record for the county, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
With no measurable precipitation, November offered no help. Early snowpack measurements for the water year, which runs Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, are at 50%-75% of normal across the state.