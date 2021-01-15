JACKSON — Dozens if not hundreds of daily campers who didn’t book a Grand Teton National Park site six months in advance are going to be deflected elsewhere to pitch a tent come summer 2021.
Those visitors who didn’t plan ahead and reserve a campsite electronically are logically going to look nearby, and what they’re going to find is the Bridger-Teton National Forest.
“I think the effect on us, one thing is that the visitors are going to be calling,” Bridger-Teton wilderness and recreation specialist Linda Merigliano told the News&Guide. “We’re going to be getting a heck of a lot more phone calls. They’ll ask if they can reserve a site on the forest, and we don’t have a reservation system.”
In addition to the answer being no, often the callers will be told there’s slim pickings for camping anywhere north of Jackson — especially if they’re ringing later in the day.
“The stuff north of Jackson tends to fill in the height of the summer usually by 9 a.m.,” Merigliano said. “For people who are driving later in the day, it’s better if they stop and choose a campsite before they get to Jackson.”
Depending on where they’re coming from, that means stopping at places like the Hoback or Snake River canyons or the opposite side of Togwotee Pass. When that didn’t happen during the COVID-19-influenced summer of 2020, the outcome frequently was driving through already filled dispersed forest camping zones and campgrounds — and then camping illegally out of desperation. There are only 260 road-accessed and authorized forest camp sites north of Jackson on the Bridger-Teton, a number that’s proving inadequate for the demand of the 21st Century.
Grand Teton National Park’s change to reservation-only camping has potential to compound this situation. Having a spot reserved six months in advance will be the only option for those who hope to camp at any of the 800-plus developed sites in Grand Teton and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway. After decades of functioning as first-come, first-served, the Gros Ventre campground’s 300 sites, Colter Bay campground’s 346 sites, Signal Mountain campground’s 81 sites, Lizard Creek campground’s 60 sites and Jenny Lake campground’s 52 sites are all transitioning to reservation only — and they’re available six months ahead of time, starting on Jan. 26. The Headwaters Campground at Flagg Ranch is making the same transition, although half of its sites were already reservable ahead of time.