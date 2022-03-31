LARAMIE — Former Albany County Sheriff’s Office patrol sergeant Christian Handley has moved to dismiss a lawsuit alleging acts of racial discrimination against a coworker.
The lawsuit was filed in January by Jamin Johnson, a Black former sheriff ’s deputy. Johnson alleges that throughout their shared time at the sheriff’s office starting in 2011, Handley continuously referred to him with racial slurs and used his supervisory position to subject Johnson to a “sham” disciplinary process.
This discrimination culminated in 2017, the lawsuit claims, when Handley convinced then-Sheriff David O’Malley to force Johnson to choose between two options: accept a suspension and demotion or resign his position at the sheriff’s office altogether.
While Johnson maintains the disciplinary process was unfounded, he chose to resign because of “intolerable” working conditions.
Handley is represented by Mark Klaassen and Timothy Miller of the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office.
In his motion to dismiss filed March 21, Handley’s legal team argues that the lawsuit reaches beyond the four-year statute of limitations for his alleged behavior and should be dismissed with prejudice.
A memorandum his legal team filed in support of the motion argues that the only relevant instances of alleged discrimination must fall within a four-year filing period. Any incidents that are within the four-year statute of limitations lack evidence to proceed, the filings say.
“The only timely allegations regarding issuance of the ultimatum, and Handley’s alleged role in persuading O’Malley to take such an action, are devoid of factual detail necessary to suggest the intent to discriminate based on race or otherwise state a plausible claim for relief,” the memorandum says.
Handley argues that the alleged disciplinary process is the only incident that falls within this time period and that it alone is not enough to prove a pattern of discrimination.
“When I left the sheriff’s office I had been defeated,” Johnson said of his 2017 resignation during an interview with the Boomerang in February. “I just felt destroyed by what I endured. I didn’t feel like I had the energy to even speak or fight what had happened.”
He began to speak out about Handley’s alleged discrimination in 2021, after being contacted by the sheriff’s office as it conducted an investigation into the sergeant’s conduct. Handley was fired as a result of the investigation.