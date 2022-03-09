JACKSON (WNE) — Krmar Mislav, a former bartender at the Million Dollar Cowboy Bar, has pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual battery and one count of unlawful contact after being extradited from Florida.
A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 28, 2021, after he failed to appear in court or surrender his passport. Around Jan. 10, customs officers in Florida arrested Mislav as he was attempting to board a flight. He posted a $20,000 cash bond in Florida and surrendered his passport to Teton County authorities.
Both charges are misdemeanors stemming from a Sept. 3 incident at the Loaf N’ Jug in Jackson in which Mislav allegedly grabbed and kissed a store clerk despite her refusal of his advances. Jackson Police Officer Wyatt Swicegood, who happened into the store after the incident, interviewed both the clerk and Mislav. He subsequently issued Mislav a citation for unlawful contact and a criminal trespass notice. Mislav was then released.
That same day, Detective Jason Figueroa reviewed Swicegood’s report and body camera footage.
Figueroa’s training and experience in investigating sexual assaults gave him reason to believe a criminal act more than unlawful contact might have been committed. He contacted the victim’s manager, who said she received a text from the victim stating that she had been sexually assaulted. After Figueroa’s investigation, officers added the elevated charge of sexual battery.
Mislav was arrested for sexual battery Sept. 17 and released the same weekend after posting a $1,000 cash bail.
The count of sexual battery carries a possibility of one year of imprisonment with a fine of $1,000. Mislav’s jury trial is set for May 16. Lt. Russ Ruschill said Mislav’s current location is unknown, but the $20,000 bail he posted is being held to ensure he appears at his court date.