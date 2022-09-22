UW stock
Courtesy photo | Bud Denega

CASPER — A former University of Wyoming employee is suing the school and several top employees for allegedly discriminating against him based on his identity as a white, heterosexual, Christian man and for his opposition to critical race theory.

Plaintiff Jeffrey Lynn Wilkins, who worked for the school as an intern and part-time employee from 2015 to 2021, filed the lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court.

